Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.86% of Old Republic International worth $65,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 91.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. 124,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

