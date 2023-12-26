Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up approximately 1.7% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 475,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

