OneMedNet (ONMD) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 37 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OneMedNet to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s peers have a beta of 5.79, indicating that their average share price is 479% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -344.16% -23.05% -14.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

35.3% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OneMedNet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 33 610 1048 30 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given OneMedNet’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $1.83 million $340,000.00 -5.37 OneMedNet Competitors $1.43 billion $56.03 million 9.11

OneMedNet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OneMedNet peers beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

