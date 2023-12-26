ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Sells $56,232.00 in Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.4 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.14. 1,959,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

