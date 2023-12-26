OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 18,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 92,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.32.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 710.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.