Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading Down 0.1%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 44,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 121,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

ORTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $373.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 333.90% and a negative return on equity of 74.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 129,334 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,041,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency.

