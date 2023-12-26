Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of -211.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn ($0.95) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -151.6%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

ORC opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Orchid Island Capital

In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at $764,848.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert E. Cauley bought 30,000 shares of Orchid Island Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at $764,848.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Cauley bought 15,000 shares of Orchid Island Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,086.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,194 shares of company stock worth $365,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

