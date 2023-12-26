O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $952.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $957.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

