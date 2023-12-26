Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Down 0.7%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.34 and last traded at $53.01. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.