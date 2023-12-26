Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.14

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.14 and last traded at $109.13, with a volume of 86119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

