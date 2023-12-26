Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.89. 186,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 235,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $168.00 million, a PE ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 373,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 89.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 116,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,949 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.