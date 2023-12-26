Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Up 0.2%

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.48. 85,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 121,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $602.87 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

