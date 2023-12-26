PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) & United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Critical Survey

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PacWest Bancorp and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 5 2 0 2.29 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.39, indicating a potential upside of 64.36%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.63 billion 0.55 $423.61 million ($11.92) -0.63 United Security Bancshares $51.10 million 2.90 $15.69 million $1.16 7.46

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -65.68% 8.68% 0.52% United Security Bancshares 31.16% 17.31% 1.54%

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. PacWest Bancorp pays out -0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats PacWest Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management solutions; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as automated and interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

