Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Par Pacific comprises 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PARR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

PARR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,553. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.