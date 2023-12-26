Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PK. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,377.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,531,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

