Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.25

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 2889360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after buying an additional 714,008 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

