Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Park Lawn Trading Up 3.3 %

PLC traded up C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.60. 110,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.48. The firm has a market cap of C$672.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$15.67 and a 1 year high of C$29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.91 million. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.2447507 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price objective on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,780.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

