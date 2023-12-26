Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $462.58

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $462.58 and last traded at $461.76, with a volume of 124568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $458.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.02.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $310,208,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after buying an additional 682,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,042,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

