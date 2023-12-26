Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.38

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.38 and last traded at $101.38, with a volume of 10294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.