Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.77.

Get Paychex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,943,000 after buying an additional 170,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.