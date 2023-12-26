Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 9,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 64,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

