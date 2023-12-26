Pennon Group Plc Plans Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.
Pennon Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,412. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $24.00.
About Pennon Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pennon Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.