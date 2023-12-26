PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.82

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 185085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.