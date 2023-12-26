Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.59

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.59 and last traded at $72.56, with a volume of 181565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Pentair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Pentair Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.