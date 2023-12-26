Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $310.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $258.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.41. Penumbra has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,357. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

