Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Perion Network has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Perion Network by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

