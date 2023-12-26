Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Trading Down 7%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 284,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 142,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.0773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $152,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

