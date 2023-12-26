Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Up 6%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 1,571,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,805,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

