Peter A. Bordes, Jr. Buys 20,000 Shares of Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Stock

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) CEO Peter A. Bordes, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Collective Audience Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAUD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 296,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,588. Collective Audience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

Get Collective Audience alerts:

About Collective Audience

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Audience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Audience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.