Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,118 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

