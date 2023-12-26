Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 59,854 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,651. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.94%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

