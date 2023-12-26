Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.