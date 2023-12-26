PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,898,250.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,679,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

PHX Minerals stock remained flat at $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 38,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,228. PHX Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHX shares. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the third quarter worth $40,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Further Reading

