Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,011,000 after buying an additional 2,020,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after buying an additional 1,502,757 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 913,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 810,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.