PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 230,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 129,477 shares.The stock last traded at $56.74 and had previously closed at $56.72.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 105,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $7,017,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.