PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.15

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 20102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,505.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

