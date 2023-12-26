Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.