Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 478 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.87. 1,065,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,136. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

