Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,082. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

