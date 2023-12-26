Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 774 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. 693,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.