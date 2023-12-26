Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 8,444 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.16. 560,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,602. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

