Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $245.95. The company had a trading volume of 455,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.53 and a 200 day moving average of $216.36. The company has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

