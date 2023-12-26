Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $512.40. 200,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,827. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $512.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

