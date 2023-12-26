Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $164.62. 891,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

