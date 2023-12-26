Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $206,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,034.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,522. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.