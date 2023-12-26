Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,960,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

