Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.15. 1,691,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.