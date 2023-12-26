Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.92. The company had a trading volume of 591,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,743. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $136.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

