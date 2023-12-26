Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $88.20. 2,190,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,621. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.