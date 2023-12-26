Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 381 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.31. 1,329,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,036. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

